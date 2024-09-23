William Grant & Sons to buy The Famous Grouse and Naked Malt from Edrington

William Grant & Sons has has reached an agreement to purchase The Famous Grouse and Naked Malt brands from Edrington.

No price has been disclosed for the brands and the deal with William Grant & Sons has been executed with Edrington subsidiary The 1887 Company.

A spokesperson for William Grant & Sons said: “Having been around for over 125 years, The Famous Grouse has a rich history and would be a significant addition to our portfolio. The brand has potential for innovation and international growth in a number of markets, and we’re excited about what the future holds.”

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

Edrington CEO Scott McCroskie added: “This decision is driven by our strategy to focus on our core strengths and the growth opportunities in the ultra-premium spirits category. We consider this the right moment for Edrington to exit the blended Scotch category and focus on our core portfolio of ultra-premium spirit brands.

William Grant & Sons is a sixth-generation independent family-owned distiller which owns The Balvenie, Glenfiddich and Monkey Shoulder among others.