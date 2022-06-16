William Grant & Sons’ Highland Festival returns

William Grant & Sons will host its sixth Highland Festival at East London’s Haggerston Park on 3 July 2022, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

With the aim of bringing the hospitality community back together, the WG&S UK brand ambassadors and their team of seven bartenders will compete in a medley of team challenges throughout the day.

Sarah Berardi, co-host and Hendrick’s Gin UK brand ambassador, said: “Nothing brings the bartending community together more than a measure of in-person, head-to-head, healthy competition. No doubt after the last few years we’ve had, this will be epic.”

Former Reyka Vodka UK brand ambassador Fabiano Latham will also be co-hosting with some of the day’s events including Tug Of War, Ramos Fizz Relay and Beach Volleyball to see who is crowned 2022 Highland Festival Champions.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy cocktails made by Hendrick’s Gin and Monkey Shoulder throughout the event.