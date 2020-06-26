William Grant & Sons appoints new CFO

26 June, 2020
By Martin Green

William Grant has appointed Giles Wilson as its new chief financial officer and he will begin work on September 1.

Wilson will join from Edinburgh-based aviation firm John Menzies, where he is currently chief executive.

He is a qualified chartered accountant and previously held senior finance positions and Gallagher Group and John Menzies.

Wilson said: “I am excited to be joining such an established independent family-owned business.  These are uniquely difficult times, but I am really looking forward to contributing to the continued success of this dynamic business with such well-established global brands.”

William Grant & Sons chief executive Simon Hunt added: “We look forward to benefitting from his extensive financial and international experience. Giles will help navigate our business through the ongoing coronavirus crisis and into the next phase of our growth as an independent family-owned business.”

William Grant produces Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Grant’s, Monkey Shoulder, Tullamore DEW, Hendricks, Sailor Jerry and Drambuie, among other brands.

Yesterday the firm held a virtual auction of 300 rare bottles, pieces of memorabilia and event tickers to raise money for the hospitality industry during these difficult times.

