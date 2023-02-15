1887 Collective

William Grant & Sons announces the return of its 1887 Collective for 2023

15 February, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

William Grant & Sons UK has celebrated the return of its 1887 Collective for 2023 by welcoming this year’s intake of 26 bartenders.

The company’s brands and ambassadors hand-pick the bartenders nationwide for their ambitious and innovative contribution to the industry, with the 12-month programme hoping to elevate this further through a series of talks and educational experiences aimed at helping them develop and hone their skills.

Bryony Ritchie, senior advocacy and events manager, said: “It’s great to see how the 1887 Collective initiative has grown and we’re thrilled to be kicking off this year’s programme. Our aim is to build better connections within the bartending community. We hope that those who take part will not only walk away with new skills but also new friends and connections that will stay with them throughout their careers.”

The 1887 Collective, which marks its sixth year, is one of the UK’s leading on-trade advocacy programmes. It offers career days, distillery visits, wellness and outdoor adventures, as well as a graduation event at the end of the year. 

The intake for this year's 1887 Collective includes bartenders from cities including Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

