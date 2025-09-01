De Kuyper to launch Archers in Australia

De Kuyper Royal Distillers has announced the launch of peach liqueur brand Archers in Australia through William Grant & Sons.

From 1 October Archers will be available across select independents and wholesale channels throughout the country.

"Given the cultural connections between Britain and Australia, combined with Australians' strong appreciation for cocktails, makes this an incredibly promising market for us,” said Leo Evers, De Kuyper CEO.

“We’ve identified Australia as one of our high-potential growth markets. The country boasts an impressive 3.17 million cocktail drinkers with cocktails accounting for approximately 20% of all alcohol consumption.”

Lucien Heusy, chief commercial officer of De Kuyper, added: “Having William Grant & Sons Australia by our side gives us tremendous confidence. They've been instrumental in our UK success over the years, and their expertise in both markets makes them the perfect partner to introduce Archers to Australian consumers.”