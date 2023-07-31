conor mcgregor forged

CREDIT: Forged Irish Stout Instagram

Conor McGregor stout brand Forged enters UK market

31 July, 2023
By Shay Waterworth

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has announced the launch of his Irish stout brand Forged into the UK market through 350 ASDA stores on August 5.

Originally brewed in late 2020, McGregor recently acquired a brewery to expand the production of Forged Irish Stout.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over,” said McGregor. “This launch comes as a culmination of two years of hard graft from myself and the Forged Irish Stout team and I’m immensely proud to finally be able to get it into the hands of the British public. We’ve huge plans for Forged in the UK, Ireland, the US and beyond and I can’t wait for you all to join us on the journey.”

An international launch event is currently in panning for later this year.

Doug Leddin, head of marketing at Forged Irish Stout added: “Created by one of the most famous and successful Irishmen in the world and brewed in his very own Dublin brewery, Forged is a 100% Irish stout. With this launch in Asda, we’re only just getting started.”

