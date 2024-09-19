Industry veteran Karl Too passes

Too was the owner of Kuala Lumpur speakeasy Omakase + Appreciate which featured in Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2026 and 17, peaking at number 10.

Co-founder Shawn Chong said on Instagram: “We fought many battles together but unfortunately this time we lost. And I lost big. Thank you for all the good times and all the bad ones too.



“You were in pain for quite a while but chose to hide it as much as possible. You put up a good fight but now it's time to rest. I hope you're in a better place now.”

After seven years, Omakase + Appreciate closed permanently in 2020. In a tribute to the speakeasy by Set The Table read: “Omakase + Appreciate is Kuala Lumpur’s favourite cocktail bar and one of the pioneers to have paved the way in positioning Malaysia securely in the international bar scene.”

Co-founder Chong added: “The family requires their time and space. Please say a prayer in your own way tonight. Thank you.”