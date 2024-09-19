karl too

Industry veteran Karl Too passes

19 September, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Asia’s bar industry has mourned the passing of veteran bar owner Karl Too on Wednesday 18 September.

Too was the owner of Kuala Lumpur speakeasy Omakase + Appreciate which featured in Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2026 and 17, peaking at number 10.

Co-founder Shawn Chong said on Instagram: “We fought many battles together but unfortunately this time we lost. And I lost big. Thank you for all the good times and all the bad ones too.

“You were in pain for quite a while but chose to hide it as much as possible. You put up a good fight but now it's time to rest. I hope you're in a better place now.”

After seven years, Omakase + Appreciate closed permanently in 2020. In a tribute to the speakeasy by Set The Table read: “Omakase + Appreciate is Kuala Lumpur’s favourite cocktail bar and one of the pioneers to have paved the way in positioning Malaysia securely in the international bar scene.”

Co-founder Chong added: “The family requires their time and space. Please say a prayer in your own way tonight. Thank you.”

