Lyaness first to achieve three pins in Pinnacle Guide

The Pinnacle Guide has revealed the latest additions to its list of pinned bars, as it marks a milestone with the first-ever three Pin bar.

With 20 newly announced bars from 14 different cities, The Pinnacle Guide’s mission is to decentralise traditional awards systems, offering a more inclusive and diverse recognition model, with bars celebrated for innovation and commitment to quality across the board.

Lyaness, located in London’s Sea Containers hotel, and owned by bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana, is known for its creative use of ingredients and techniques, such as parallel fermentation and cryogenics.

“There was a resounding consensus from our assessors and reviewers that Lyaness embodied a meticulous, yet effortless sense of hospitality, and a commitment behind the scenes to its team that truly set it apart,” says The Pinnacle Guide co-founder, Dan Dove.

Alongside Lyaness, The Pinnacle Guide has awarded 19 new one and two Pin classifications to bars from 14 different cities. The US is home to five additional pinned bars, spanning Arizona, Florida and Washington DC, along with new entries from Scotland, Northern Ireland, Spain, and Dubai.

The latest additions continue to spotlight bars leading in sustainability, with several recognised for innovative and forward-thinking approaches to zero-waste cocktails.

Three Pin bars

Lyaness, London, UK

Two Pin bars

Allegory, Washington, USA

Century Grand, Phoenix, USA

FURA, Singapore

Silverleaf, London, UK

Silver Lyan, Washington, USA

The Cocktail Bar at The Merchant Hotel, Belfast, UK

One Pin bars

Bacchanalia, London, UK

Bar Kinky, London, UK

Dr. Stravinsky, Barcelona, Spain

Happy Accidents, Albuquerque, USA

Hey Palu, Edinburgh, UK

Lab 22, Cardiff, UK

Little Ned, New York, USA

Lucky7, Birmingham, UK

Otto’s High Dive, Orlando, USA

SushiSAMBA Dubai, Dubai, UAE

The Dark Horse, Bath, UK

Viajante87, London, UK

Vesper Bar at The Dorchester, London, UK

The Pinnacle Guide assesses submissions from bars covering six assessment modules which cover the drinks program, staff management and venue look and feel. Successful entries made it through to an in-person evaluation process conducted by a global group of anonymous reviewers including industry experts and bartenders from diverse backgrounds who received in-depth training from The Pinnacle Guide.

The Pinnacle Guide continues to accept applications throughout the year, with plans to expand its reach into new markets and celebrate even more bars in the future.

The next submission deadline for bars to apply is 30 November.