Label 5 launches first flavoured spirit drink

The release is created from a blend of Label 5 Classic Black Scotch whisky and natural citrus flavours of lime, lemon, orange and bergamot.

"We aimed to create a unique and balanced recipe, perfect for sharing with friends, and aligned with the Label 5 profile and values of inclusivity," said Anne Ernould, La Martiniquaise's international senior brand manager.

"After launching the Single Grain Bourbon Barrel, it gives the opportunity to appeal to younger consumers, not necessarily whisky drinkers, looking for new flavours and discoveries,” Ernould added.

The launch took place at the TFWA World Exhibition and Conference 2024 in Cannes and is bottled at an abv of 35%.