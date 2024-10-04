Label 5 launches first flavoured spirit drink

04 October, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

La Martiniquaise’s Label 5 whisky has introduced its first flavoured spirit drink, Original Citrus.

The release is created from a blend of Label 5 Classic Black Scotch whisky and natural citrus flavours of lime, lemon, orange and bergamot.

"We aimed to create a unique and balanced recipe, perfect for sharing with friends, and aligned with the Label 5 profile and values of inclusivity," said Anne Ernould, La Martiniquaise's international senior brand manager.

"After launching the Single Grain Bourbon Barrel, it gives the opportunity to appeal to younger consumers, not necessarily whisky drinkers, looking for new flavours and discoveries,” Ernould added.

The launch took place at the TFWA World Exhibition and Conference 2024 in Cannes and is bottled at an abv of 35%.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: TFWA, whisky, first, label, drink, senior brand manager, spirit, la, flavoured, citrus, spirit drink, flavours, bourbon barrel, ernould, flavoured spirit, first flavoured, grain bourbon, first flavoured spirit, flavoured spirit drink, international senior brand, single grain bourbon




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter