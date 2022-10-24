The Spirit of Manchester Distillery introduces Founder's Club

The Spirit of Manchester Distillery has launched its first ever members’ club to give experimental drinkers and whisky enthusiasts the chance to follow the journey of the City’s first single malt English whisky, One Point Six, from cask to glass.

The Founders’ Club offers three tiers of membership and allows its members exclusive benefits and a rare insight into what it takes to produce a premium English Whisky.

Co-founder and master distiller at The Spirit of Manchester Distillery, Seb Heeley-Wiggins, said: “The launch of the Founders’ Club is a key milestone in the One Point Six story. The club gives a unique opportunity for the public to sample One Point Six as it evolves from crystal clear new make spirit, into an exquisite English whisky.

“We’ve imagined the flavours we want to achieve for One Point Six and created them using a unique blend of English malts, including unusual brewer’s malts, a combination of yeasts not typically found in distilling; a longer-than-average fermentation process and a choice selection of casks, which will result in a complex, fruity flavour profile which will continue to develop as One Point Six matures,” Heeley-Wiggins added.

One Point Six Founders’ Club three tiers of membership ranges from ‘Concrete’ to the premium ‘Granite’ package that span a range of price points, giving exclusive access to enthusiasts of all budgets.

Entry to the One Point Six Founders’ Club is open now, with the first batch of membership packs due to be shipped in November 2022. Further information on membership can be found here.