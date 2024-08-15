Viña Concha y Toro renews B Corp status

Viña Concha y Toro has achieved the re-certification as a B Corporation, which recognises those companies that meet high standards of environmental, governance and social performance.

Viña Concha y Toro gained B Corp status for the first time in 2021, becoming the first Chilean company listed on the stock exchange to obtain this certification. The production subsidiaries that were recertified are Concha y Toro (Chile), Viña Cono Sur (Chile) and Bodega Trivento (Argentina). Bonterra Organic Estates (United States) was recertified in 2021.

This year the group scored 93.9 points in the evaluation, 12.5 points higher than in 2021. "Three years later, we are reaffirming our commitment to positive impact and reinforcing our transparency regarding our company's sustainability management. The score obtained demonstrates our progress on the road to becoming a benchmark in building a sustainable business model and a better future," said Eduardo Guilisasti, CEO of Viña Concha y Toro.

The assessment highlighted Viña Concha y Toro's water management in the national drought complex, recognising the efforts of the company's agricultural management to manage these risks, ensuring water supply in all seasons and producing high quality grapes through technology, increased water storage capacity and optimised irrigation planning.