The team behind New Delhi-based cocktail bar Sidecar, two-time member of The World’s 50 Best Bars, has announced the opening of a new venue called The Brook.

Said to be inspired by Lord Tennyson’s classic poem, The Brook is due to open in July this year in the neighbourhood of Gurgaon, 30km southwest of Sidecar.

A Himalayan kitchen will provide the food offering in The Brook through the founder of Bhumi Farms, Gautam Nijhawan, while drinks have been curated by Yangdup Lama. There will also be a full tea and coffee programme at the new site.

Earlier this year Sidecar launched its fourth cocktail menu called Arq.