Regal Rogue launches training series for furloughed UK bartenders

Australian vermouth brand Regal Rogue has launched a new bartender training initiative in collaboration with The Liana Collection, the brand’s newly appointed UK distributor in 2021.

The ‘Rogue Training Sessions’ aim to bring some positivity to bartenders who have been furloughed in the UK on-trade and each session is co-hosted by Regal Rogue founder, Mark Ward and The Liana Collection team.

Bartenders from UK venues can apply to take part in the sessions and will be challenged to create a new #RogueTipple cocktail, to be included in a UK PR campaign as a signature 2021 serve.



In addition, the bartender who creates the new #RogueTipple cocktail will receive a substantial ‘come-back pack’ of Regal Rogue to help when their bar re-opens.



“Since our launch in 2014 we have been carefully forging close relationships with bartenders across the UK on our mission to turn the world of vermouth upside-down,” said Regal Rogue’s Ward.

“To that end we are excited to announce our new partnership with The Liana Collection as our exclusive UK importer. We are looking forward to taking the brand to the next level with the team at Liana and with that, double down on our partnership with the UK bartender community.”



David Wood of The Liana Collection added: “The Vermouth category is seeing thrilling growth here in the UK and I look forward to helping Regal Rogue establish itself as a category leader.

“We are immediately focussed on getting out and helping our friends and customers in the on-trade. We believe training and development is something that can really add value while not breaking the rules of furlough while bar teams are stuck at home.



“Mark’s category knowledge is a sought-after resource and if I ran a bar team, I would be quick to jump at the opportunity. The sessions are open to all pubs, bars and restaurants across the UK and will operate on a first come, first serve basis.”

There are 15 sessions to be hosted for up to eight bartenders at a time and all attendees will receive a pack of the four Regal Rogue varieties: Lively White, Daring Dry, Bold Red and Wild Rosé.



Bartenders can apply to take part in a session for their community, bar or restaurant by emailing: david@lianacollection.co.uk