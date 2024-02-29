Menu of the month: Arq by Sidecar

Even the physical menu uses paper made by artisans in Kagzipura – a small village in Aurangabad, India, which has a centuries-old legacy of papermaking without cutting any trees, dating back to the pre-Mughal era.
Sadar Bazaar
This drink pays homage to India's largest domestic goods. It combines a Cognac blend with lemon juice, sandalwood and laccha supari (a blend of areca nut, sugar, vegetable oil, sodium saccharin, turmeric and menthol) to make a deeply fragrant serve.
Cognac blend, lemon, sandalwood syrup, vegan foamer
Method: Shaken and served straight up in a coupetini glass. Garnished with laccha supari and orange blossom water spray.
Cilantro
Jose Cuervo, tomato, coriander, chilli, lassi fat wash, mango cordial, coriander-cumin air
Gondhoraj
Tanqueray, homemade gondhoraj mix, sparkling water
Titepati
Bacardi Reserva, Darjeeling nutmeg vermouth, Campari