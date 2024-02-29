Menu of the month: Arq by Sidecar

Sidecar’s Arq – The Essence is the fourth iteration of its annual cocktail menu, which holds two key elements of the bar programme, sustainability and seasonality, at its core.

Even the physical menu uses paper made by artisans in Kagzipura – a small village in Aurangabad, India, which has a centuries-old legacy of papermaking without cutting any trees, dating back to the pre-Mughal era.

Sadar Bazaar

This drink pays homage to India's largest domestic goods. It combines a Cognac blend with lemon juice, sandalwood and laccha supari (a blend of areca nut, sugar, vegetable oil, sodium saccharin, turmeric and menthol) to make a deeply fragrant serve.

Cognac blend, lemon, sandalwood syrup, vegan foamer

Method: Shaken and served straight up in a coupetini glass. Garnished with laccha supari and orange blossom water spray.

Cilantro

Jose Cuervo, tomato, coriander, chilli, lassi fat wash, mango cordial, coriander-cumin air

Gondhoraj

Tanqueray, homemade gondhoraj mix, sparkling water

Titepati

Bacardi Reserva, Darjeeling nutmeg vermouth, Campari