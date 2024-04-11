Demeter Collection auction first to recognise women in whisky

The Demeter Collection, created to recognise the work of women in the whisky sector, has raised nearly £50,000 at auction for the OurWhisky Foundation.

The inaugural collection, hosted by the global whisky auction platform Whisky Auctioneer, achieved a final hammer price of £43,614 from 19 specially curated lots.

Joe Wilson, head curator and spirits specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, said: "It has been a privilege for us to support the OurWhisky Foundation in providing not just a platform for this sale, but also to promote the contributions of women to the industry as a whole. From the distilleries and independent bottlers who generously donated to the bidders from across the world, it is incredible to see whisky lovers come together to make a real difference."

Alongside waiving their auction seller fees, Whisky Auctioneer's buyer's commission was donated to the OurWhisky Foundation, bringing the total to just over £49k. Winning bids came from the UK, US, Ireland, Latvia and Belgium.

The top bid was claimed by a 44-year-old Dalmore, created to honour Margaret Nicol's five decades in the whisky industry as a blend controller at Whyte & Mackay. The exclusive bottle achieved a hammer price of £12,500.

Funds raised will be donated to the OurWhisky Foundation to help further its work providing initiatives and projects that support women working in whisky.

Becky Paskin, founder of the OurWhisky Foundation, added: “The OurWhisky Foundation provides much-needed support and guidance for women in whisky as well as the wider industry, but we are in desperate need of funding if we’re to continue providing our services. Thanks to Whisky Auctioneer, all our lot donors and the hundreds of bidders coming together over a shared love of a dram, the amount raised will help us continue making whisky an inclusive space for everyone.”