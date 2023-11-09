BrewDog launches first rum cask sale with Whisky Hammer

BrewDog Distilling Co has released its first ever rum casks for sale as part of an annual online auction with specialist spirits auctioneer, Whisky Hammer.

The annual auction allows bidders to own the first casks to be filled by BrewDog each calendar year.

Daniel Milne, co-founder and managing director of Whisky Hammer and Still Spirit, said: “There is a younger emerging investor coming into the whisky and rum space, and we are seeing a growing appetite from buyers to get their hands on first casks.”

Last year's auction broke records after it raised £377,000 in the best performing whisky cask auction to date for a distillery start-up.

Taking place this Thursday until 12 November, this year’s auction will allow whisky and rum fans to bid on the first 55 casks to be filled by BrewDog in 2024 - 50 single malt whisky and five rum - which all start at an opening price of £5,000 per 200-litre cask. These include 27 ex-Oloroso sherry, 15 ex-bourbon and eight single grain ex-bourbon casks.

“We were truly blown away by the support we received last December when we auctioned our first 50 casks, from that day our whisky community was born. Over the coming years this small community will see, and taste, first-hand the progress that our team makes as we challenge ourselves to create the best whisky that we possibly can," added Steven Kersley, MD of BrewDog Distilling Co.