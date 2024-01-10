Porto Cruz has launched Cruz Fresco Port & Tonic

Porto Cruz puts focus on Portonic RTDs

10 January, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Porto Cruz has launched Cruz Fresco Pink & Tonic, a ready-to-drink, low-abv drink made with Porto Cruz Pink port and tonic water with natural aromas.

Port and Tonics have been a success at the brand’s bar in Porto called Espaço Porto Cruz, which sparked inspiration for the new off-trade serve.

“With the Cruz Fresco Pink & Tonic we have a great opportunity to recruit new consumers and introduce them to port wine in a different way. The product is an invitation for a fresh and gourmet tasting experience,” said Hubert Wolf, commercial director Porto Cruz in Portugal.

The release from the brand also read: “To maintain this momentum and keep up with the growth of RTDs, it was obvious for the brand to develop its own Cruz Fresco Pink & Tonic. Its presentation in a 20cl bottle encourages spontaneous, on-the-go consumption.”

Cruz Fresco Pink & Tonic comes in 200ml serves and carries an ABV of 5.5%.

