Act of Treason gains nationwide distribution in Australia

10 July, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Australian spirits company Top Shelf International has launched its Act of Treason agave spirit in the domestic off-trade through Endeavour Group’s Dan Murphy’s.

Act of Treason will be available nationwide in all Dan Murphy’s outlets from July as well as selected BWS stores.

Top Shelf International CEO, Trent Fraser, told The Shout magazine: “We have been overwhelmed by the response to Act of Treason since it was launched in January.

“This announcement, along with the recent gold medals in San Francisco and London, are significant milestones in our ambition to build an Australian agave category led by Act of Treason.”

This latest deal is the brand's most significant in the off-trade, having initially focused in the on-trade since its launch six months ago.

Drinks International recently spoke to Fraser about the brand’s development as part of the wider global agave spirits market, which you can read about here.

