For the fourth year in a row, Buffalo Trace owner, Sazerac Company, has been named American Whiskey Producer of the Year by Drinks International’s International Spirits Challenge (ISC).

Determined by a weighted points system, the Producer of the Year Award reflects the success of all brands entered into a single category.

Winning a total of 38 medals, including one double gold and 13 gold medals, the Sazerac Company came out on top in the American/Canadian Whiskey category, which had an estimated 150 total entries.

Results from the 2023 ISC can be found here.