Lough Gill Distillery

Sazerac Company acquires Lough Gill Distillery

29 June, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Hazelwood Demesne Limited, owner of the Lough Gill Distillery in Sligo, has announced its acquisition by the Sazerac Company to develop the historical site.

Leading the deal was Fieldfisher Ireland, which represented the Sazerac Company in its plans to develop the over 100 acre site, the original demesne of Hazelwood House, to create a whiskey facility and visitor attraction.

Feilim O’Caoimh, partner and head of corporate and commercial and renewable energy, said: “We look forward to continuing to assist the Sazerac Company as it grows the footprint of Lough Gill Distillery over the coming years.

“This deal marks an exciting time for the Irish whiskey industry, and the drinks industry more broadly,” O’Caoimh added.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: distillery, industry, company, whiskey, over, site, 100 acre site, sazerac, develop, renewable energy, gill, lough, sazerac company, gill distillery, lough gill, o’caoimh partner, lough gill distillery, feilim o’caoimh partner, visitor attraction feilim, attraction feilim o’caoimh




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Staffing crisis could open opportunities

The pandemic has thrown many challenges at bar owners over the past couple of years and the ones that survived the various lockdowns and restrictions deserve a pat on the back. However, while revenues are returning and bars are beginning to recruit once more, we’ve come up against a whole new set of problems, one of which is a global starring crisis.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter