Sazerac Company acquires Lough Gill Distillery

Hazelwood Demesne Limited, owner of the Lough Gill Distillery in Sligo, has announced its acquisition by the Sazerac Company to develop the historical site.

Leading the deal was Fieldfisher Ireland, which represented the Sazerac Company in its plans to develop the over 100 acre site, the original demesne of Hazelwood House, to create a whiskey facility and visitor attraction.

Feilim O’Caoimh, partner and head of corporate and commercial and renewable energy, said: “We look forward to continuing to assist the Sazerac Company as it grows the footprint of Lough Gill Distillery over the coming years.

“This deal marks an exciting time for the Irish whiskey industry, and the drinks industry more broadly,” O’Caoimh added.