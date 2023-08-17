Miguel Torres Maczassek optimistic despite challenging climate

Familia Torres director general Miguel Torres Maczassek believes that despite ongoing drought, the quality and health of the brand's vines remain “excellent”.

The fifth-generation family member, who took over management in 2012, updated Drinks International on the current state of the grapes under the Familia Torres portfolio.

“Here in Catalonia, we’re still suffering from the persistent drought we had for the last three years,” said Torres Maczassek. “Which is causing a significant drop in yields especially in regions like Penedès and Priorat (in some cases, we could be talking about a drop up to 70%).

“Fortunately, the quality has not been compromised, grapes are healthy and in excellent condition.”

Familia Torres is the most successful member of The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands, having topped the ranking several times and produces some of the most revered wines on the planet.

The company is also a leader in sustainable practices, having launched the Association of Regenerative Viticulture alongside four other wineries in Spain.

Torres Maczassek added: “Despite these challenging conditions, we continue working in regenerative viticulture and learning every day from sharing experiences with other winegrowers and experts, like Lydia and Claude Bourguignon or Jeff Lowenfels, who attended the third conference on regenerative viticulture organised by the Association of Regenerative Viticulture in May.”