Miguel Torres Maczassek, general manager of Familia Torres

Familia Torres acquires new Pontevedra winery

07 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Familia Torres has consolidated its vinicultural project in the Rías Baixas appellation of origin, with the acquisition of a new winery in the province of Pontevedra.

The winery, located in Meaño and led by winemaker Víctor Cortizo, includes a grape reception area, vinification and ageing rooms, as well as areas dedicated to bottling and shipping.

Miguel Torres Maczassek, general manager of Familia Torres said: “We have been consolidating our project in Rías Baixas over the past ten years, all the while keeping the territory, its history, and traditions in mind. This new winery will allow us to continue growing in a sustainable and respectful manner.”

Familia Torres plans on having the facilities up and running in time for this year’s harvest with the goal of gradually increasing its production of Albariño, as it sees demand from countries such as the US.

The winery is increasing its winegrowing potential with two new vineyards, a 6-hectare vineyard to be planted this year in the subzone of Ribera do Ulla, and 8 hectares in Salnés Valley, which will be planted in 2023, in addition to the 6-hectare vineyard located on the estate.

