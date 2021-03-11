World's Most Admired Wine Brands 2021 to be revealed on April 1

11 March, 2021
By Martin Green

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2021 will be revealed in a countdown on YouTube from 6pm GMT on April 1.

Drinks International polled hundreds of wine experts from across the globe to arrive at this year’s list. The esteemed voting academy comprises wine buyers, sommeliers, wholesalers, bar owners, MWs, wine writers, educators and other wine specialists.

They were asked to name the five wine brands they most admire, in descending order, factoring in the quality and consistency of the wine, the price to quality ratio, and the strength of the branding and marketing.

We have crunched the numbers to arrive at our final list, which will be unveiled on YouTube and via Drinks International’s social media channels on April 1.

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands is now in its 11th year, and it celebrates the brands that can lead the wine trade to a healthy future as the world emerges from Covid-19 lockdowns.

Visit any of our social media channels in the build-up to the announcement for a link to the video.

