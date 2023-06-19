The Merchant launches new cocktail book with sustainability focus

Belfast’s Merchant Hotel has launched a new cocktail list, Volume V of The Cocktail Book, featuring a selection of 20 cocktails.

The list aims to capture the zeitgeist of the cocktail scene, showcasing timeless favourites, Merchant signatures and Merchant originals.

Merchant cocktail bar manager, Aaron Dugan, said: “When considering the selection, we wanted to create a list that was approachable and encourages conversation with our bartenders, allowing them to share their knowledge and passion for crafting cocktails with our guests.

“We are passionate about making our menu as sustainable as possible, and this carries through, not just in the drinks but in the menu itself, which is made from recycled paper. The menu will evolve and update twice a year to ensure we can source ingredients that are in season,” Dugan added.

Sustainability was a focus in curating the list, building on The Merchant’s farm to table ethos elsewhere in the hotel, with efforts made to streamline processes to limit unnecessary waste.

Each element of the drinks has a purpose, to ensure nothing is wasted, with garnishes, if present, being edible or a by-product of another drink.