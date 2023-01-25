Compass Box announces new release

Scotch whisky makers, Compass Box, have introduced a new, limited-edition expression named Delos, a Scotch inspired by flavours of the past.

Available from February, Delos is a reimagined study of Compass Box’s extinct blend, Asyla. First created in 2001, Asyla was the cornerstone of the core range until its retirement in 2018.

James Saxon, Compass Box lead whiskymaker, said: “While inspired by the style and recipe structure of Asyla, Delos has richer and rounder flavours from using older stocks of whiskies which amplify the character, bringing more grandeur to it and making it more resonant.”

Delos is the second release from the whiskymaker’s Extinct Blends Quartet series and will only have 5,520 bottles available worldwide. The Extinct Blends Quartet celebrates discontinued characters and flavours, reappraising four different expressions of blended Scotch. The remaining two from the series will be introduced in late 2023 and early 2024.

The label art features a female lute player from the original Asyla label, reimagined in mosaic form.

The new expression has an rrp of £265 and is bottled at 49% abv.