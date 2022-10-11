Le Syndicat launches new menu

Parisian bar, Le Syndicat, has launched its new menu "Sous La Même Étoile" meaning “Under The Same Star”, designed to explore the point at which gastronomy and mixology meet, and highlight French artisanal excellence.

The team at Le Syndicat have worked with six French chefs who are recognised for their creativity. Each chef worked closely with Thibault Massina, director of beverages at Le Syndicat, and Romain Aubert, head bartender, to create two cocktails each.

The menu itself has been designed to look like a film roll, with each section opening with a short description of the cocktail and the inspiration behind it. Each cocktail name has been handwritten by the chefs.

The list of collaborators includes Amaury Bouhours, executive chef of two Michelin-starred restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse; Michel Sarran of the gastronomic restaurant Michel Sarran, Toulouse; Adrien Cachot who is known for his innovative cuisine at Le Perchoir in Ménilmontant; Amandine Chaignot, who has two restaurants, Pouliche and Café de Luce in Paris; Pierre-Jean Quinonero of Burgundy Café, and Louise Bourrat winner of Top Chef France 2022.