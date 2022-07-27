Distell International launches new Amarula African Gin

Distell International’s Amarula African Gin is set to debut in Europe next month, starting with the UK, along with its Amarula Cream Liqueur, which has entered the European market for the first time.

The Amarula African Gin is the only gin made from marula fruit spirit, indigenous to sub-Saharan Africa, and will be donating £1 per litre of every gin sold to the Amarula Trust in support of elephant conservation, people and communities.

Charmelle Conning, Amarula global brand lead, said: “Each year, when Marula fruit is in season, the elephants play a vital role in alerting the local communities to the arrival of harvest time in sub-Saharan Africa.

“We’re excited to encourage gin drinkers to taste something for the first time and try our spirit, as one of the characteristics of gin drinkers is adding to their repertoire and experiencing new flavours,” Conning added.

The European launch is a result of the gin market maturing, with 2022 seeing a rise in consumer demand for continued innovation, distinctive flavours and new importers.

Amarula African Gin, 43% abv, will be available to taste for the first time via Amazon from mid-August, at £28 for 700ml, and is available only in Europe.