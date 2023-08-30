Puerto de Indias announces UK distribution partner

Spanish gin brand Puerto de Indias has announced its partnership for distribution in the UK with Love Drinks.

The Andalucian brand first started distilling in 2013, pioneering the launch of the world’s first strawberry gin.

Samantha Burke, managing director of Love Drinks, said: “It’s an honour to be the new importers of a pioneering brand like Puerto de Indias. They built the glass ceiling for flavoured gins and have continued to smash it through their ongoing innovation so we’re excited to be working with them to drive further growth and success over the coming years.”

Combining traditional techniques with innovation, the distillery sources and uses locally grown Andalucian strawberries, blackberries, fruits and botanicals.

Puerto de Indias’ Europe sales manager, Raul Blanco, added: “Our brand has gone from being a fortuitous accident to a world and market leader in just ten years so we’re excited about what the next decade will hold. With Love Drinks as our new UK importer, we believe we have the perfect UK partner and people to help us reach our goals.”

Love Drinks will initially be focusing on the brand’s Strawberry, Blackberry and Black Edition gins, with new products rolling out in 2024.