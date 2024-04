Friarwood wine and spirits merchant has announced it has gained exclusive rights to import Italian gin Seatrus in the UK.

Friarwood’s portfolio currently includes Sash & Fritz Vodka, Tequila Tromba, Per Se and Ron Carúpano, as well as aiding Tequila Tromba and Per Se in securing listings on London cocktail bar menus.

Bottled at 43% abv, Seatrus Acqua di Mare Gin is available in the UK for £46.60.