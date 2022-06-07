Jinro retains pole position in The Millionaires' Club

Korean Soju brand Jinro has once again topped the list of Drinks International’s The Millionaires’ Club having sold more than 94m 9-litre cases in 2021.

The Millionaire’s Club, now in its 21st edition, is an annual list featuring spirits brands around the world which record annual sales volumes exceeding 1m 9-litre cases, and Jinro has been top every year.

“While Jinro didn’t see growth in 2021, we fully expect its export strategies to take effect next year and the brand has the potential to become the first in history to break the 100 million case threshold,” said Drinks International editor Shay Waterworth.

Elsewhere Diageo’s Casamigos tequila, once owned by Hollywood star George Clooney, was the highest climber having more than doubled its sales volumes in 2021.

Waterworth added: “The timing of this data, however, means that while the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 is having a significant impact on the global market right now, this won’t be reflected in this year’s edition.



“As purely a factual market report, we felt it was important to publish the sales figures of Russian brands and we will continue to do so in the coming years to give a full and true insight into the global market.”