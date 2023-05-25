Jinro tops The Millionaires’ Club with over 100 million cases sold

Korean Soju brand Jinro has once again topped the list of Drinks International’s The Millionaires’ Club having sold more than 100m 9-litre cases in 2022.

The Millionaire’s Club, now in its 22nd edition, is an annual list featuring spirits brands around the world which record annual sales volumes exceeding 1m 9-litre cases, and Jinro has been top every year.

Selling 65.3 million cases a decade ago, an amount that would put the soju brand at the top of the pile today, it’s “not just an indication of the brand’s endurance and market hold within its category, but also its ability to grow,” said supplement editor Oli Dodd.

The 2023 rankings are a reflection of a year without on trade restrictions, while previously brands had faced difficulties due to measures put in place to combat the pandemic.

Issues still remain in the current climate, however brands are pushing on with many seeing strong growth such as San Miguel’s GSM Blue gin, which was the highest climber seeing over 64% growth in 2022.

