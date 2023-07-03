Jinro launches series of UK activations

Korean soju brand Jinro has launched the first of three activations in Europe planned for 2023 after breaking 100m 9-litre cases.

In the most recent edition of The Millionaires’ Club Jinro became the first spirit brand in history to surpass 100m 9-litre cases in 12 months and the soju producer now plans to expand its presence overseas.

The first activation is a collaboration with Yard Sale Pizza in the UK followed by partnerships with WingWing restaurant in July and All Points East festival in August.

"The biggest factor in the brand's success is the growing of sales in both domestic and overseas markets. Through continuous overseas market development, our brand Jinro is leading the growth of the overseas soju market,” said HiteJinro managing director Jung-Ho Hwang.

"Our figures show that in Britain, consumption of JINRO is increasing by 35% every year and with more collaborations we hope to build on this to encourage people to know more about soju so they can truly enjoy it.”