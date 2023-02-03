Havana Club unveils sustainable initiatives to cut carbon footprint

Havana Club is reducing the weight of glass bottles across its core portfolio in a move that it estimates will save 2.2K tons of CO2 per year.

Aligning with the brand’s commitment to cut its carbon footprint in half by 2030, bottles of the Havana Club Original – Añejo 3 Años, Havana Club 7 Años and Havana Club Añejo Especial will now feature a thinner glass repartition in the bottle mould, reducing its weight by up to 16%.

Marie Benech, Havana Club’s communications, public affairs and CSR director, said: “Sustainability has always been part of Havana Club’s DNA and a circular economy is integral to the Cuban way of life. With the climate crisis as critical as ever, Havana Club is committed to reducing its environmental impact across the entire supply chain, from how we bottle our rum to how we power our distillery.”

The brand is also implementing sustainable initiatives across the island which will see it eliminate the use of fossil fuels to power its operations.

The plan to run off renewable energy by 2024 involves the installation of 2,280 units of solar panels which will begin generating 45% of the distillery’s daylight energy needs alongside the introduction of a fleet of electric vehicles for employees.

Following the initial success of the project, the final phase aims to generate surplus energy, saving 1800 tons of CO2 every year, with the brand committing to redistribute excess energy to local communities free of charge.

Havana Club has provided free vinasses to more than 2,000 farmers working in the fields surrounding its San José distillery.

To deliver subsequent phases of the plan, the brand is working closely with the Cuban authorities to supply farmers across the island with soil fertiliser and animal feed, reducing waste and saving costs on feed imports.