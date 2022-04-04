Molinari signs distribution deal with Britvic Teisseire

Italian liqueur producer Molinari, creator of Molinari Extra Sambuca, has agreed a distribution agreement for the Italian market with Britvic Teisseire International.

The deal will see the Italian launch of a complete line of premium London Essence tonics, a capsule collection of the Britvic tonic waters and Mathieu Teisseire syrups.

“We are so proud of this partnership that adds brands of considerable strategic importance to our portfolio,” said managing director Mario Molinari.

“It is in fact a range that includes brands with a strong brand awareness and presence, with premium positioning and a long-standing Heritage that makes it possible for us to expand our offer in categories that are finding a burgeoning demand, and at the same time offer our clients an excellent level of service.

“We cannot deny how proud we are that global groups with turnovers in the billions rely on our know-how and the success of our distribution network on the Italian market.”

The distribution deal began on 1 April with the product launches set to focus on hotel and bar channels.

“At Britvic Teisseire International we are extremely excited to announce the partnership for the distribution of our global premium Brands with Molinari,” said Gurdeep Dhaliwal, head of sales on trade premium Nordics, Europe & India.

“We are certain that this agreement will guarantee important successes for both companies and a brilliant future together.