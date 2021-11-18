Salmon Guru wins 50 Best Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award

Spain’s Salmon Guru has been announced as the winner of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award ahead of The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony in December.

Opened in 2017 by the ‘maestro coctelero’ Diego Cabrera, Salmon Guru has become Madrid’s stand-out destination for a top-class cocktail. The show-stopping cocktails demand attention but it’s the care of service applied by Cabrera and his team that make it a true destination bar.

“Being named the winner of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award this year has a special relevance for Salmon Guru in a period as hard as the one we have gone through recently,” says Cabrera.



“The team, instead of surrendering, stepped forward, joined together, and doubled our efforts so that our guests can see the excellence we try to convey in the Salmon Guru service.



“We cried, we hugged and we enjoy the recognition of the industry and that, for us, is really special. It means that our five-year trajectory since opening Salmon Guru is the right one – the art of hospitality has always been one of our main pillars and it will continue to be going forward.”

The World’s 50 Best Bars live ceremony will take place at Camden’s Roundhouse in London on 7 December.