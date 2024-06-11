Keith Motsi

Tokyo’s Virtù wins Michter's Art of Hospitality for Asia's 50 Best

11 June, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Tokyo’s Virtù has been named the winner of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as part of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024. 

This is the first in a series of special awards to be unveiled in the weeks leading up to the ceremony itself, to take place in Hong Kong on 16 July 2024. 

Emma Sleight, head of content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, said: “In a city of quaint bars and understated interiors, Virtù stands out as a stylish drinkery with a world-class menu of stellar cocktails. An essential destination on Tokyo's cocktail circuit, it sets the tone for an unparalleled drinking experience with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing a 39th-floor view of the city.”

Virtù, which opened its doors in 2020, made its debut on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list, securing the No.20 spot and winning the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award for that year. 

Leading the bar team is Keith Motsi, who most recently headed operations at Charles H at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul. Virtù guests will find Japanese whisky paired with French vermouth and chartreuse in the hotel bar, complete with 16-seater communal tables.

The award is voted for by Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ 265-member Academy, who were each asked to name the one institution that has provided the best hospitality experience in the last 18 months.

