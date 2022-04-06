BKK Social Club wins Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award

Bangkok’s BKK Social Club has been named the winner of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as part of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022.

The award is voted for by Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ 250-member Academy, who were each asked to name the one institution that has provided the best hospitality experience in the past 18 months.

Mark Sansom, director of content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, says: “This a well-deserved win for BKK Social Club, a venue with a team that recognises the standing of service as part of the bar experience.

“The Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award was established in 2019 to recognise bars offering outstanding hospitality and to put this element of bar culture on a par with the design, setting and the drinks they serve.

“Beverage manager Philip Bischoff and his team have created an environment that is a true reflection of the drinking culture of Latin America, immersing guests into the heyday of the Buenos Aires bar scene of the 1970s and 80s with a journey around the people, places and parties that made this such a vibrant time in Argentina.”

This is the first in a series of special awards to be announced in the weeks leading up to the awards ceremony and digital countdown of the annual list on 28 April 2022.

50 Best will host a live awards ceremony and events programme in Bangkok, Thailand, giving the bar community a chance to come together in person for the announcement of the prestigious list for the first time since 2019.

The awards ceremony will be streamed live on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel for those unable to make it to Thailand.

Beverage manager Bischoff added: “Hospitality is the epitome of team sports, and this award represents the hard work and dedication of the entire BKK Social Club team. We strive to personalise each guest’s experience and make BKK Social Club feel like we are welcoming you into our home.

“The last few years have been incredibly difficult for our industry, and I could not be prouder of our team, persevering through the hard times, and being recognised for what brought so many of us to the industry — the joy of hospitality.”

The seventh edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced on 28 April. The live ceremony and run-through of the list will begin at 7.30pm local time in Bangkok.