Oscar Oliveras has won the prestigious Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year award for this image of Semillon grapes being gathered in Saussignac, France.

The Spanish photographer captured the image on the first day of the harvest at Château des Ganfard. The harvesting machine is unloading the fruit into the tractor, ready to take them into the winery for pressing.

The award is one of the main categories at the Pink Lady Foot Photographer of the Year Awards, which are also sponsored by Champayne Taittinger.

Vitalie Taittinger was one of the judges, along with Errazuriz’s Magui Chadwick and various esteemed photographers and wine trade insiders.