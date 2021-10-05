Balmain x Chivas XV collection unveiled

05 October, 2021
By Martin Green

Chivas Brothers has teamed up with luxury fashion house Balmain to launch a limited-edition Balmain x Chivas XV collection.

The idea is to bring a “Parisian savoir-faire to Chivas’ 15 Year Old blended Scotch”. It features two limited-edition bottle designs developed in partnership with Balmain creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

This collection launches today at selected luxury retailers, with a rrp of £160 / €175 / $217 for the first drop and £70 / €84 / $104 for the second drop.

Rousteing said: “Just like Balmain, Chivas has always adhered to the highest standards with neither house being afraid to push boundaries and break with outdated conventions.

“Those already familiar with the Balmain universe will note that this unique collaboration includes a signature motif of the house—the oversized golden chain. Whenever I’ve included that eye-catching adornment in my collections, it has served as a bold symbol of the defiant spirit of our rebellious and inclusive Balmain Army – a bold and audacious attitude that both Chivas and Balmain celebrate.”

Balmain x Chivas XV billboards will be unveiled in numerous cities, and a series of Balmain x Chivas XV pop-up bars serving a range of exclusive cocktails will also be appearing worldwide and at select Fashion Weeks.

