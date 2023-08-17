Maison Courvoisier’s ambassador of joy returns with limited edition bottling

Maison Courvoisier has announced the return of British Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori as its ‘ambassador of joy’, a role created exclusively for the artisit and designer.

Ilori returns for a second year to introduce a limited-edition Courvoisier VSOP bottle design inspired by the joy of a summer’s day in Jarnac, France, the home of Courvoisier.

“In designing this new bottle, my goal was to craft something that evokes the spirit of celebration. Whether appreciating art or relishing the flavours of Courvoisier with good company, I hope my designs inspire blissful moments and bring more joy into people’s lives," said Ilori.

Internationally known for his bold, vibrant designs, Maison Courvoisier first commissioned Ilori in 2022 for a campaign that included the launch of a new Courvoisier identity centred around the French concept of "joie de vivre", meaning to savour life’s true pleasures.

Ilori’s limited edition VSOP bottle is available now as a UK exclusive at Selfridges for an rrp of £200. Nearly 1,000 bottles will be allocated globally with additional releases in the US, Canada and France to follow in October.