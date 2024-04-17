Asia’s 50 Best Bars returns to Hong Kong

Asia’s 50 Best Bars has announced its ninth edition live ceremony will take place in Hong Kong on 16 July 2024, for the second year in a row.

The annual list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars is curated from the votes of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy, an influential and anonymous, gender-balanced group of 265 industry leaders from across the region, including bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers and cocktail experts.

Emma Sleight, head of content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, said: “Asia’s 50 Best Bars stands as one of the most significant events in Asia's bar calendar and, amidst Hong Kong’s vibrant culture and thriving food and drinks scene, the city emerges as the ideal backdrop for hosting once again.”

Events in this year’s programme will include the Bartenders’ Feast, which will take place the night before the unveiling of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024. Last year’s ceremony saw Coa in Hong Kong named No.1 and The Best Bar in Asia, a position they have held for three consecutive years since 2021.