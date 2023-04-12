Hong Kong to host Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023

The eighth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced at a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong on 18 July 2023.

Hosted in collaboration with destination partner Hong Kong Tourism Board, this is expected to be the first full-scale gathering of the bar community in Asia since the pandemic, with borders now fully open across the region.

The annual list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars is created from the votes of Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy — an influential and anonymous group of 250 industry leaders that includes bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers and cocktail aficionados.

Each Academy member can nominate a total of seven bars, with no obligation to vote for bars outside of their home country if they have been unable to travel. What constitutes a “best bar experience” is completely up to the voters, and results are independently adjudicated by Deloitte.

Mark Sansom, director of content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, said: “The city [Hong Kong] has one of the most dynamic and diverse bar scenes in Asia, and despite tight border controls in the last three years, it continues to lead with amazingly innovative bar experiences.

“By bringing the biggest event on Asia’s bar calendar to Hong Kong, we hope to shine the spotlight back on the city’s vibrant nightlife and contribute to driving travel and tourism.”

Highlights for the event programme in Hong Kong will include the Bartenders’ Feast, which takes place the night before the reveal of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023. This will be followed by the awards ceremony itself on 18 July, which will feature red-carpet arrivals and interviews, a drinks reception and of course, the ceremony and countdown.