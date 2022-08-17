Walter Meyenberg and Alberto Gonzales

Walter Meyenberg (left) and Alberto Gonzales (right)

The Liquid Show returns this year for its third edition

17 August, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

The show's new edition, titled Tropicana, will host eight prominent Speakeasy Bars, as it returns this year following its previous success. 

It will continue to be a meeting point for industry professionals and consumers, providing the opportunity to connect while experiencing a variety of mixology.  

The Liquid Show is part of The Liquid Show Society, a platform launched by Alberto Gonzales, of Licorería Limantour, currently ranked sixth in The World's 50 Best Bars and Walter Meyenberg of Hanky Panky, currently at number 12 in the rankings.   

This edition will showcase international bars in Mexico City, as the lineup includes 1930 Cocktail Bar (Milan), Charles H (Seoul), Le Syndicat (Paris), The Bellwood (Tokyo), Paradiso (Barcelona), SubAstor (Sao Paulo), Red Frog (Lisbon) and Virtu (Tokyo).

The first two editions of The Liquid Show, Candela and From East Coast to West Coast, focused on Latin America.

Taking place on 20 August, this edition will start at 6pm in Salon Covadonga, Puebla 121, Roma Norte, with limited spaces and rsvp required. 

 

