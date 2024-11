Danish whisky brand Stauning has released its Rye Whisky Madeira Single Cask, a limited-edition whisky exclusively bottled for Selfridges at its London, Birmingham and Manchester stores.

Also available online at Selfridges, only 248 bottles of the single cask whisky were produced.

Lasse Vesterby, co-founder of Stauning Whisky, said: “This Madeira Cask release encapsulates the best of both worlds, the tradition of whisky-making and a modern twist brought by the vibrant cask finish.”

The release was matured first in virgin American oak before being finished in a first-fill Madeira cask, bottled at cask strength (60.2% abv) and avalaible for an rsp of £110.