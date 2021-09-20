Glenmorangie launches floral limited-edition packaging

Glenmorangie has launched limited-edition packaging for its 18 Years Old variant to celebrate its partnership with botanical sculptor Azuma Makoto.

The Japanese artist has created a moving sculpture called Dancing Flowers of Glenmorangie, which is on show at London’s Saatchi Gallery this month.

The sculpture features around 100 different blooms and reimagines the whisky “through the language of flowers”. It features the flowers that he detected when nosing Glenmorangie 18 Years Old, including honeysuckle, sweet pea, jasmine and geranium.

Glenmorangie has used the floral sculpture on the giftbox and labels for its 18 Years Old expression.

Bill Lumsden, Glenmorangie’s director of whisky creation, said: “Azuma Makoto’s stunning work deliciously translates the sweet, floral lushness of Glenmorangie 18 Years Old.

“A mere glimpse of his limited-edition design brings to mind the whisky’s scents of geranium, tuberose and jasmine, and tastes of honeysuckle and sweet pea, figs and nuts. Since it looks as wonderful as it tastes, this limited edition is sure to delight whisky lovers old and new.”

The presentation of Azuma Makoto’s sculpture at the “Whisky in Full Bloom” Bar at Saatchi

Makoto added: “When I first tasted Glenmorangie 18 Years Old, each sip of the whisky unfurled as if it was a flower in bloom. I could taste so many blossoms dancing on my tongue, that I was inspired to reimagine the whisky in Dancing Flowers of Glenmorangie. I hope that through this limited-edition design, my work brings as much joy as the delicious tastes which inspired it.”

Glenmorangie 18 Years Old’s limited edition Azuma Makoto design will be available from November 1 at Clos19.com, whisky specialists and Amazon, with a £100 rrp.