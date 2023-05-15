Elements of Islay releases Beach Bonfire limited edition

Elements of Islay is releasing its Beach Bonfire, a limited edition of 288 bottles which will be exclusively available at Islay’s festival Fèis Ìle on 26 May to 3 June 2023.

Head blender Oliver Chilton took inspiration from a bonfire night as the release comes as the first from Elements of Islay since the re-launch of its core range last autumn.

"Beach Bonfire takes three distinct Islay spirits matured in a variety of different cask styles to bring a singular location and experience to life through flavour. The chance to condense and reimagine the atmosphere of Islay’s coast by bonfire light into a glass of whisky is another step on our journey as blenders,” Chilton said.

Bottled at 57.2% abv, the blended whisky is matured in new oak, bourbon refill and sherry casks.

To celebrate the release of the whisky, Elements of Islay will be hosting a series of events during the festival.

On 30 May at the Independent Bottling Fair, distillery manager Georgie Crawford will be conducting a masterclass showcasing Elements of Islay and Beach Bonfire alongside other expressions from the Elixir Distillers’ range. On 1 June from 7pm at ‘The Snug’, Lochside Hotel Bar, Bowmore, the team will host an evening of drams, cocktails, and music.

The release will be available exclusively at the Islay Whisky shop for an rrp of £79.95, where a series of sampling sessions will also take place at the retailer.