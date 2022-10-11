Elements of Islay reimagines core range

The three expressions, Elements of Islay Cask Edit, Elements of Islay Bourbon and Elements of Islay Sherry are small-batch, independently bottled whiskies, natural in colour and non-chill filtered.

Oliver Chilton, Elixir Distillers master blender, said: “The blend combines fresher, fruitier style of peaty Islay single malt from the north coast with a typical rich and smoky style from Islay’s south coast and has been matured in four different styles of casks to offer a complex but balanced whisky for enthusiasts and people looking to discover the incredible island of Islay. We already had an excellent reception from the trade and hope we’ll introduce more drinkers to the joy of Islay whiskies.”

Each expression is inspired by a different element of maturation and is aimed at whisky drinkers who have a desire to experience, taste and explore the flavours of Islay.

The new Elements of Islay range is available in the UK from this month onwards before rolling out to other markets later this year.

Elements of Islay Cask Edit - 70 cl, 46% abv, rrp £44.95

Elements of Islay Bourbon Cask - 70 cl, 54.50% abv, rrp £59.95

Elements of Islay Sherry Cask - 70 cl, 54.50% abv, rrp £64.95