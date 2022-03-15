The Irishman Whiskey announces bottle redesign with the release of new range of single malts

15 March, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Walsh Whiskey has announced the release of new additions to The Irishman’s range of Irish single malt whiskey, featuring a new bottle design.

The brand’s portfolio of core expressions has now grown to include The Irishman Caribbean Cask, a vatting of single malt and single pot still whiskies finished for six months in Chairman’s Reserve Rum casks, which was first released as a limited edition bottling in 2018.

The expression joins a core range that includes The Harvest (formerly the Founder’s Reserve Blend), Single Malt, 12-Year-Old Single Malt, 17-Year-Old Single Malt, and the Vintage Cask.

“The Irishman will always be single malt focused, whether championed in pure expressions or blends,” said Walsh Whiskey founder Bernard Walsh.

“We respect and honour Ireland’s great distilling heritage, while also exploring exciting new innovations through the use of rare and unusual woods and finishes, as well as cereal varieties, to influence the single malt spirit.

“To date this has seen us work with Florio Marsala, Oloroso Sherry, Caribbean Rum and Irish Peated Red Ale.”

The Irishman has also undergone an extensive rebrand undertaken by Walsh Whiskey in partnership with Bord Bia’s (The Irish Food Board) specialist insights arm, The Thinking House, and presided over by HERE design agency in London.

It sees the new whiskeys packaged in bottles that feature braille denoting The Irishman’s brand name, a personal tribute by Bernard Walsh to the memory of his own grandfather, Jack Walsh, whose loss of vision made a lasting impression on his grandson.

