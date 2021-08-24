the old man singapore

The Old Man Singapore launches v3 menu

24 August, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

The Old Man Singapore has launched a new “v3” menu inspired by the life experiences of Ernest Hemingway as well as the women he loved.

The team was given free creative rein for the new menu, capturing the essence of Hemingway’s journey in every creation in this concise menu.

“In the spirit of Hemingway’s ingenuity, each cocktail is experimental, combining culinary accoutrements and science,” said managing partner Andrew Yap.

“This menu also sees an 80% reduction in the use of fresh fruits, incorporating essential oils and essences instead, thus promoting sustainability in a tangible manner without sacrificing taste.”

One of the cocktail from the menu, #1899, pays tribute to the year Hemingway was born and is made with fermented Havana Rum, soy milk kefir, pandan distillate, gomme and orange soda.

All v3 cocktails are available from $22 while #1917, #1927, #1940 and #1952 are also available for takeaway in 250ml bottle formats at $38.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, cocktail, taste, available, menu, hemingway, hemingway’s, pays, ”one, incorporating, fermented havana, year hemingway, pays tribute, menu 1899, 1899 pays, thus promoting sustainability, menu 1899 pays, 1899 pays tribute, havana rum soy, fermented havana rum




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

STRANGER THOUGHTS: A place for members

The recent launch of Martinez members’ cocktail bar on Soho’s Greek Street struck a chord with me.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter