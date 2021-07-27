Hayman's collaborates with Singapore Airlines

Hayman’s Distillery has created a special gin to celebrate the 50 th anniversary of the first Singapore Airlines flight to London.

The esteemed family distiller fused its London Dry Gin with Asian flavours of kumquat, lemongrass, galangal and Persian lime to create the Singapore Airlines Connoisseur Gin.

The label has been designed to reflect the gold and blue colours of Singapore Airlines, with a gold wax finish.

James Hayman, co-owner of Hayman’s Gin, said: “As the most Internationally recognised independent London gin, we are thrilled to have collaborated with Singapore Airlines.

“It has been great fun working on this gin together and fusing the very essence of London and Singapore to create this delightful gin.”

The gin is available in the Singapore Arlines lounge at Heathrow Airport, or online for £35 at haymansgin.com.